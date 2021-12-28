Caldwell, Geraldine

CALDWELL (DIAL), Geraldine Howard "Gerry"



Geraldine "Gerry" H. Caldwell was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a sister and wonderful friend. She transitioned peacefully to become an Angel in Heaven on December 20th, 2021 at the age of 85. Gerry was born to Boyce and Anita Dial on September 20, 1936 in East Point, Georgia. She was blessed with a sister, Gloria, on August 17th, 1943 followed by her brother, Robert, on June 14th 1946. She graduated from Columbus High School and shortly thereafter met and married William "Bill" H. Howard on November 11th, 1955. Gerry gave birth to her first born daughter, Holly, on September 8th, 1956. Her son, Jeff, was born on February 24, 1960. Her husband, Bill, passed away in August 1972. Gerry met and married a wonderful man, William Edward "Ed" Caldwell on Good Friday, April 12th, 1974. Ed, an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad, blessed this family with his two beautiful daughters Patricia Michelle and Annie Ruth to which Gerry was proud to be their mother. Gerry had 6 grandchildren, Brooke Laurel Bollinger, Haley Elon Franks, Harley Dawn Jackson, Andrew Michael Soper, Rachael Anita Howard Crowe and Kimberly Elizabeth Howard and 3 great-grandchildren, Lauren Aubrie Franks, Kinsley Mae Franks and Maya Leigh Franks (preceded in death) with two more on the way. Gerry's passion was wildlife and enjoyed many hours sitting in her chair where she could see all the wildlife she attracted on her deck. She was provided the opportunity to rehabilitate 2 possums, Little C and Louise whom she shared with the world either in person or through her large deck of pictures kept in her purse. She joined the possum society where she met and befriended Donna Fritz of Cortland New York who was an author, artist, wildlife rehabilitator and falconer. Donna became part of the family and wrote a book that included her possum, Stewart and also Little C which was entitled, Possum Stu. Gerry was also very passionate about her friends and members of her church, Johns Creek Baptist Church in Johns Creek, GA. She and Ed joined the church in 1997 after they returned from a 12 year transfer by Norfolk Southern Railway to Roanoke, VA. She was active in Sunday school, the Hook & Needle Guild and Bible study. She also enjoyed bridge, crocheting and many other activities at JCBC. She was president of the Norfolk Southern Railroad Ladies Club. Gerry is survived by her 4 children, brother, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation for Gerry will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005. A funeral service will occur following the visitation at the church on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM. A private entombment will occur Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pine Ridge Memorial Park, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue in Acworth Georgia. (https://www.roadtriphome.org/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTHRescue ).

