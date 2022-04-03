Caldwell, Constance

CALDWELL (LINHAM), Constance



October 28, 1931 - March 26, 2022



Connie Caldwell lived a long life full of love, kindness, creativity, and laughter. She loved sewing, putzying about, reading, going on walks with friends, and above all else she loved time with her family. In keeping with her wishes, the family will not be holding a public memorial service for Connie. Those wishing to honor her life can make a contribution to KidsBoost, a non-profit she loved which was started by her granddaughter.



Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Madonna Linham, sister Patricia Elrod, and daughter Kay Williams. She is survived by her daughter Scheridan Caldwell Kiss, son-in-law David Williams, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew and several great-nephews. She loved us all so much it "made her mumps hurt!"

