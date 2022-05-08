Caldwell, Anna

ajc logo
Anna Mae Caldwell, December 20, 1929 - April 29, 2022, Atlanta, GA, passed away at the age of 92. Anna was born in St. Louis, MO to Lloyd Lester Caldwell and Mettie Myrle Weiland of Granite City, IL. She will be greatly missed for her wry sense of humor, fierce independence and deep love for her daughters, Elaine Boyer, Janet Preston and Stephanie Sands, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Anna loved celebrating all holidays, enjoying the great outdoors, especially Stone Mountain Park, and traveling. In keeping with her love of nature, she was laid to rest at Honey Creek Woodlands, a memorial nature preserve in Conyers, Georgia located at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit. Funeral services were private for immediate family only. Donations in memorial to Ms. Caldwell may be made to Calvin Court, affordable senior housing in Atlanta, GA.

Featured
