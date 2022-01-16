CAIRNEY, Kaye



Kaye Gill Paterson Cairney of Portland, Oregon passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 76.



Kaye was born in Portland, Oregon, the 5th generation of the J.K. Gill family. Her parents were Lisa Gill and Gregg Paterson who predeceased her. Her beloved grandparents, Harold and Amy Gill, were a constant presence in her Portland youth.



Kaye graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland and Oregon State University. While in college, she met Craig Cairney and they married in 1968. The couple lived in New York City while Craig was employed with Goodbody and Company. A year later they moved to Atlanta, Georgia which became their permanent home. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.



In Atlanta,Kaye worked as a secretary for Mitchell, Clark, Pate and Anderson for several years until the arrival of her first child. The office jokingly offered to clear out a file cabinet drawer to serve as a bassinet, however, Kaye made the career move to full time mom. She was a devoted member of the Atlanta Junior League, Cherokee Garden Club, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta History Center and the Georgia Aquarium. She was a Past President of the Atlanta Speech School Guild and was the third President of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She contributed to charitable works as a Loaned Executive for United Way and ran the Lovett School fundraising auction in 1993. Her love of gardening led to the creation of a home oasis with many species of Japanese maples, a water feature with koi, and seasonal flowers to attract songbirds.



Kaye was a uniquely vivacious and warm person. Everyone who came in contact with her remembers her colorful sense of humor and zest for life. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting her treasured grandchildren in Austin, TX and McLean, VA and hosting family reunions at her beloved beach house in Seaside, Oregon.



Kaye is survived by her husband Craig, daughter Amy and son-in-law Todd Prewett and grandchildren Jack and Katherine Prewett, and daughter Sarah and son-in-law Jeff Sumner and grandchildren Juliet and Stewart Sumner. Both daughters graduated from The Lovett School and Duke University. She is also survived by her brother Andrew Paterson and family in Portland.



Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 2 PM. Cremation arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son. Her ashes will be scattered this summer in Seaside, Oregon. Please consider making a donation to the Atlanta Botanical Garden in her memory and share your favorite story(ies) of Kaye for her family at https://storiesofkaye.com/



