Caine, Nancy

Mrs. Nancy Lee Caine, age 79 of Rex passed away March 15, 2021. Mrs. Caine was preceded in death by her parents: Harry E. and June Coss, and husband: Lee Roy Caine, Jr. She is survived by her sons: Wesley Caine, Lee (Sue) Caine and William (Ashely Burnham) Caine, daughters: Paula (Richie) Folds, Candy (Atef) Hassan and Lori (Lisha) Turley-Caine, bonus children: Cheryl Dotson, Cara (Abdula) Nazari and Bobby Bouchelle, grandchildren: Melissa Syph, Brian Caine, Sarah Webster, Casey Turley-Caine, Jennifer Brewster, Lisa Hartigan, Adam and Jamy Misosky, Ahmed, Hannah and Adam Nazari, great grandchildren: Jacob and Xavier Syph and Makayla and Kenton Webster, brother: Joe Coss, sister: Cindy (John) Condon and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700

