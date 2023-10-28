Obituaries

Caine, Melony

File photo
File photo
Oct 28, 2023

CAINE, Melony

Age 66, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed October 24, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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