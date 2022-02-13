CAINE, Mary Anne



Mary Anne Caine, age 86, of Villa Rica, passed away February 8, 2022. She was born July 4, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Mr. Lacy Roberson Weaver and the late Mrs. Mary Fabrice Wooten. Mary Anne loved shopping, traveling and going out to eat. She also enjoyed gardening and providing fresh vegetables to family and friends. Mary Anne never met a stranger and was friendly to everyone and loved her cat Dit Dit.



Mary Anne is preceded in death by her husband Mr. Marvin Lance Caine, and her brother Robert Weaver.



She is survived by her children, Dawn Marie (Joey) Tuggle of Villa Rica, Joseph "Jay" Lewis Griggs III of Villa Rica, Carol Dean Griggs and Richard Herring of Marietta and Trese Eidson of Hendersonville, Tennessee; granddaughters, Ashleigh Marie Tuggle and Nicole Alexandria Tuggle.



Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Villa Rica on Saturday February 12, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral Service will be conducted at First Baptist Church Villa Rica on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Melrose Cemetery in Villa Rica. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Brennan Eidson, Evan Atkison, Joshua Crocker, Mark Pharris, Jay Griggs, Joseph Tuggle and Steve Tallman. The family asks for flowers or donations to the American Cancer Society are welcomed.



Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, GA 30180.

