Cain, James

1 hour ago

CAIN, Jr., James

James "Jim" Alfred Cain, Jr. passed away July 27, 2022, while sleeping peacefully. Jim was born in McKeesport PA on March 14, 1930. His family moved to Atlanta where Jim attended North Fulton High School. After he graduated, he attended and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity, and he was a member of ROTC. He served in the USAF as a pilot and later worked for Square D Electric Company until he retired in 1991. Jim and his wife Jane retired to Big Canoe, Georgia in 1993. He was very involved with his church and active in the community.

Jim loved his faith, family, flying, classical music, camping, bread making, golf and star gazing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Tarpley Miller. He leaves two children, Laura Cain Sheppard (Steve Sheppard), Jim Cain, III (Linda Cain); three grandchildren, Ruthie Pound (Curry Pound), Lee Sheppard (Lauren Sheppard), Will Sheppard; one great-grandchild, Millie Pound; and his brother, Bill Cain.

A Celebration of life will be held, August 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Roswell Presbyterian Church in the Historic Sanctuary.

