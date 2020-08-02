Breaking News

Obituaries

CAIN, Herman Herman Cain, former presidential candidate and American businessman passed away July 30, 2020, according to his family. Mr. Cain's monumental success began in 1977 where he worked for the Pillsbury Company later becoming the Company's Vice President. Other notable milestones in Mr. Cain's career include his success as a radio host, business executive at Burger King, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and numerous political appointments. Funeral arrangements are pending with Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, 404-691-3810.

