Cain, Herman

The Horatio Alger Association mourns the loss of Herman Cain, 1996 Horatio Alger Award recipient. The successful businessman and former presidential candidate was dedicated to advancing the Association's mission of ensuring the American dream for future generations. Mr. Cain's generous contributions helped provide scholarships for students who have experienced significant hardships but remain dedicated to pursuing a college degree. We are grateful to Mr. Cain for his support of our organization and extend our deepest condolences to his Life Partner Gloria, and his family and friends.

