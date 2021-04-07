Cahoon, Alice

CAHOON (DUBBERLY), Alice



Alice Dubberly Cahoon died peacefully in her sleep on April 4 at her Atlanta home, where she had lived for the past 40 years. She lived two years past her goal of making it to 100, despite the increasing effects of the dementia that ultimately caused her death.



Alice was born in her grandparents' home on November 27, 1918, in the Rye Patch community of Long County. The only child of Julia Hires and William Emmett ("Emmett") Dubberly, she avoided becoming infected with the virus that has created the current global pandemic and she escaped the Spanish flu that was raging in 1918. Her father Emmett survived that virus, which he contracted while in training to be sent "over there." The Armistice reached about 2 weeks before Alice's birth spared him from the horrors of trench warfare, and he was soon released to return home. Alice grew up on the family farm that is now timberland known as the Hires Plantation, located near Rye Patch Baptist Church, which she and her family regularly attended. Both her parents' house and the home in which she was born, where grandparents Jacob Godfrey and Lula Smiley Hires lived, were moved elsewhere in Long County years ago, but are still occupied.



Alice began her education in a one-room school house next to Rye Patch Baptist and continued at the "court house" school there high school was consolidated into Ludowici High School, from which she graduated in 1937. Alice is the last known survivor of that class, in which she had many lifelong friends. A top student in her class, she looked forward to being her family's first college graduate. However, Depression era concerns that the family's debt-free farm might have to be mortgaged to pay caused her instead to find a job for a few months so that she could pay her way at attend Massey Business School in Jacksonville. At Massey, she developed skills that enabled her soon to find a job with Independent Life Insurance Co.



While Alice always regretted not having a college degree, if she had not been in Jacksonville, Florida, she would never have met Naval Aviation Cadet Robert ("Bob") Harold Cahoon in the fall of 1941. They were married on April 17, 1943. During the 70 years that followed until Bob's death, they enjoyed a wonderful life together. When World War II ended, Bob to completed his education at the University of Michigan, where Alice worked in the Bursar's Office. Economic and other considerations again thwarted her college ambitions, for though she was admitted to Michigan, her required freshman course schedule could not be adjusted to allow her time both to continue work and to have any time to spend with Bob.



For most of the first third of their married life together after Bob's graduation from Michigan, Bob and Alice made their home in Jacksonville, where Alice's parents and her Grandmother Lula had eventually settled after they sold family farm soon after the end of World War II. There Bob and Alice's only child, daughter Susan Alice Cahoon, was born and reared. While living in Jacksonville the Cahoon family were active members of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, where Bob was a deacon, together they taught a Training Union class, and Alice sang in the choir.



Bob's roots were in Washington State, so family vacations often involved driving from Jacksonville to Washington, where Bob's divorced parents lived, to see his mother Melba Anderson Cahoon, in Olympia, and his father, Harold Stoddard Cahoon, in Yakima. After Bob, Alice and Susan moved to the Atlanta area, they continued to enjoy family road trips to the West, including two trips to Alaska. Alice saw the wonders of every state except Hawaii. The family also enjoyed s trips to Europe, which often included road time in a rental car to places tour groups rarely visit. Alice's favorite trips took her to places her ancestors or Bob's had lived before they immigrated to this country.



Alice always cared deeply about family. She remembered what her grandparents and great grandparents told about their childhoods and their memories of things earlier generations had passed down as family lore. While she had not enjoyed history in school, (she said the teachers just seemed to want you to memorize dates), she had the instincts of a born historian when it came to piecing together a family history from old records. She was singled out by the authors of The Douberly-Dubberly Paper Trail in America, 1696-1991 as a contributor of extensive research to their book, and she was a key member of the Heirs Research Committee that contributed to the 1974 book, The Hiers Genealogy (Heyer, Hyer, Hier, Hire, Hires, Hiers).



Although Alice never returned to the paying workforce after Susan's birth, she was a worker all her life. She expanded the term "homemaker" beyond caring for family, cooking, keeping an immaculate house and other activities more typically associated with the word. She was the ultimate "DIY" person. She flawlessly performed most tasks she ever saw anyone in the building trades doing, except electrical work or plumbing, which she left to the professionals. While sewing was a traditional "homemaker" role, Alice took that skill to remarkable heights. She made many beautiful dresses and blouses, tailored wool suits with perfectly matched plaids and patterns, and elegant ballroom gowns—whatever her Grandma Hires, her mother, Susan or she needed—none of which looked "homemade." She also made swag and jabot draperies and built and covered cornice boards, and could re-upholster even diamond tufted chair backs—all at a quality equal to that the best professionals. She also crocheted a bedspread and designed and built a quilting frame she used for her quilting projects. However, of all her many interests, her favorite was working in her yard. She was the landscape designer for every home she and Bob lived in and for her parents' homes in Jacksonville and in Atlanta. She also planted most of the things in her yards, although she did permit Bob and Susan to lend a hand in the work. All three joined in the maintenance chores to keep shrubs trimmed, yard raked and grass mowed. She continued most of her activities until she was almost 90, when back problems finally prevented her from continuing so active a life.



More than anything else, however, Alice was a caring person and a caregiver. She was a wonderful listener. Her genuine empathy communicated itself so that even total strangers would share intimate details of their lives after a few minutes of talking with her. She was a caregiver since childhood, when her Grandpa Hires had a stroke and she began helping him fill his pipe and do other things that he no longer could do. She took over primary care for her Grandma Hires during the last months of her life. When Bob's mother could no longer live independently, Alice and her mother drove over to Olympia and brought her back to Bob and Alice's home, where she lived until she no longer could be cared for there. She always looked after the wellbeing of her own parents, taking them as they aged to their doctor's appointments and looking after them when they were ill. Bob gave his full love support to all her efforts to care for Grandma Hires, Julia and Emmett, for he loved them as though they were his own blood relatives.



Alice was predeceased by maternal grandparents Jacob Godfrey and Lula Smiley Hires and paternal grandparents William Stacy and Alma Woodcock Dubberly; parents William Emmett and Julia Hires Dubberly; maternal aunt Alma Hires Davis; and all of her paternal aunts and her paternal uncle. Alice never knew her Dubberly relatives as well as her Hires relatives, for her father's family had moved from Tatnall County, Georgia to the Orlando area by about 1931 and she saw them fairly infrequently as a result. However, her mother's only sibling, Alma (always called "Sister" by Alice's family), lived in Pierce County after her marriage to Reppard W. Davis, and the two sisters frequently visited each other's homes. Alice thus grew up knowing Sister's family, and Sister's two daughters were more like younger sisters than first cousins to Alice. Both of those first cousins, Myrtice Davis Fountain and Agnes Davis Callahan, predeceased her, as did all but one of her paternal first cousins. Alice is survived by her daughter Susan, her paternal first cousin Loretta Bagley Dow, and the surviving children of her first cousins Myrtice and Agnes: Jane Callahan Youmans, James ("Jim") Carroll Callahan, James ("Jimmy') William Fountain and Judy Fountain Bird (who all referred to her as "Aunt Alice"), together with their descendants.



All who loved Alice are grateful for the care she received from Professional Registry of the Northside, esp. to her core group of caregivers during the last several years of her life: Chris Nelloms, Frances Samples, Lorna Wedderburn and Lucienne Richards.



