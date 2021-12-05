CAHALAN, Joseph Timothy "Tim"



Tim Cahalan, of Dallas, GA, 67, passed away on November 30, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born in Montgomery, AL on March 20, 1954 and lived most of his childhood in Louisville, KY. After moving to Atlanta, he attended Peachtree High School in Dunwoody and Jacksonville University. Tim was an avid striper bass fisherman who enjoyed being anywhere near the water. When he wasn't playing with his cherished dog Blitz, he looked forward to spending time with his two favorite nieces, Alexis and Erica. Tim is survived by Rick Cahalan, Deborah Hoffman (Roark); nephews David and Aaron, Mike Cahalan (Sonia); nieces Alexis and Erica, and Kathleen Horn (Don); niece and nephew Matt and Taylor. A memorial service will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Johns Creek, GA, Saturday, December 11 at 12:00.

