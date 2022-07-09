CAFFREY, Stella



The indomitable Stella Caffrey of Marietta, GA, passed away, age 94, on July 2, 2022.



Stella was born in Northampton, England in 1927 to the flamboyant George Bradshaw and Maude Newcomen Bradshaw. She enjoyed a relatively privileged upbringing in pre-World War II England until the death of her father when she was 12, attending "public" school where she excelled in "maths," and having adventures with her beloved sister, Mary. She often spoke fondly of playing tennis and chatting with their Dickensian-named gardener, Mr. Twizzleton.



In 1945, at age 18, she gave up the chance for a university education to marry American GI Joseph G Caffrey of Brooklyn NY. After a wedding at the Catholic Cathedral in Northampton, and a brief separation while Joe returned to Germany awaiting orders to return stateside, Stella set off from England on the Queen Mary to meet him in New York. Her mother, ever cautious, gave her a set of pearls to sell for a return ticket in case he didn't show up to meet her.



He did.



They remained married until his death in 1985.



The shortage of housing in post-war New York meant the newlyweds lived with Joe's family in Brooklyn. Stella, intent on capturing the American dream, visited Gracie Mansion in person to argue that, as an army veteran fresh from service in Europe, her husband was entitled to a decent apartment. They got the apartment.



When Joe was transferred to Germany in 1960, and again housing was officially unavailable for families in connection with a transfer, Stella again persevered: Their family, then including 3 children, was assigned an 8-bedroom apartment.



Stella initially entered the labor market as a salesclerk in a dress shop. She retired from IBM as an executive. During her tenure at IBM she worked on the US space program, including Apollo missions, in Huntsville, Alabama, and transferred to Atlanta in 1976.



In her late forties, while working full time, she began attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She graduated summa cum laude in mathematics. She later obtained an Executive MBA from Emory University, after going up the chain of command at IBM until she got a "yes" to authorize her to pursue the degree under IBM auspices.



Stella took early retirement from IBM in 1986 and welcomed a grandson to live with her as he attended high school after the death of his mother, her daughter Christine. In her retirement, Stella enjoyed volunteering at the Carter Center in Atlanta for many years, where she met wonderful friends in the "correspondence group." She also continued a long-standing hobby of painting in oils and acrylics. Her paintings are in personal collections on three continents, as well as treasures in the homes of her children and grandchildren.



In her 80's, Stella served as president of her homeowners association, and co-chaired a committee of the Southeastern Flower Show. She was an avid bridge player and a Sudoku addict. Still known as an astute and articulate businesswoman, and still retaining a hint of her British accent (that became a bit more pronounced if she were questioned), she testified in business litigation on behalf of a family business. Opposing counsel soon learned it best not to try to cross-examine her.



Although personally frugal, she was generous with her family in every respect, whether enthusiastically encouraging their interests or using her resources to help start businesses, assist with special projects, make gifts, or provide a safety net for anyone in need. For Stella, family could do no wrong, and family was the center of her life.



Always looking on the bright side, in her last years, months, and days, her frequent and favorite expression was "What more could you want?"



Stella Caffrey is survived by her sister, Mary Gammage of Devon, UK; her daughter, Denise Caffrey (Al Moore) of Atlanta; her son, Mark Caffrey (Leigh) of Hiram, GA, grandsons, Dustin Barrett (Sara) of Savannah, Kenneth Barrett (Heather) of Atlanta, A. Garver Moore III of Durham NC, Carson Moore (Michelle Pascucci) of Oakland, CA, J Connor Caffrey of Phenix City, AL, Katie Christine Caffrey of Hira; and great-grandchildren, namesake Stella Barrett of Savannah, GA, and Lucy and Adrian Barrett of Atlanta.



Stella was predeceased by her husband Joseph Caffrey, her daughter Christine Mary Caffrey Barrett, her grandson Adrian Barrett, her granddaughter Mary Claire Moore, and her great-grandson August McComis (Andrea).



Stella will be laid to rest with her husband Joe in a private family ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery in Marietta, GA. At Stella's direction, the inscription on their gravestone reads: Across the ocean of eternity, there is love.



The family wishes to thank Toni Cecil, Lynn Ellison and Devi Singh for providing excellent and loving care to Stella in her final months.



Donations in her memory may be made to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice.

