Cadenhead, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CADENHEAD, Dr., David

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of David James Cadenhead on May 20, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family and friends at his home. David had bravely battled complications arising from a devastating stroke in 2018. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his father, brother and daughter. A small family gathering will be held in his honor to commemorate the life and legacy of David. The family kindly requests that in lieu of any gifts, donations be made to the Davenport-Cadenhead Scholarship at the University of West Georgia (UWG). This scholarship will continue to provide educational opportunities for needy and deserving students. "With death, they steal away Out of the sight of the sun; Out of the sight of the living, they Pay the debt and are done." - William Herbert Carruth

