BYRNE, William



Beloved father and grandfather, William J. Byrne, 80, of Atlanta passed away at home on June 23, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bill was born to Helen and Michael Byrne in New York City and grew up in Montclair, NJ. He attended Boston College where he played football and graduated with a degree in business. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1961 and spent 5 years in the NFL. He moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1976 and started Dunes Marketing Group, a real estate agency that grew to become one of the top residential firms on the island. In 1987 he acquired Big Canoe, a resort community in North Georgia, and moved his family to Atlanta. Through his vision and determination, he spent the next 30 years creating Georgia's premier mountain community.



Never one to mince words, Bill had a style all his own with a booming voice and a generous heart. He was a devout Catholic with an insatiable quest for learning and growing. He had an enthusiasm for life and never took for granted his many blessings. Above all else, he loved his three daughters and two granddaughters.



Bill is survived by his daughters, Tara Byrne, Erin Byrne and Moire Byrne Menning; son-in-law Preston Menning; grandchildren, McCamy and Ellie Menning; brother, Eugene Byrne and nephew Michael Byrne. He was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife and dear friend, Mary Katherine Byrne. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in William J. Byrne's honor to Daughters Against Alzheimer's, www.daughtersagainstalzheimers.org, 3215 Wood Valley Road, NW Atlanta, GA 30327 or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



