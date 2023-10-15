BYRD, Marlon A.



Marlon A. Byrd, age 59, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away October 18, 2022. The son of the late Eugene W. Byrd and Jeannie V. Byrd. Born in Baltimore, MD. Marlon attended St. Wenceslaus School in Baltimore, St. Thomas More School in Decatur, Georgia, St. Pius X High School Atlanta and he graduated from Southwest Dekalb High School in Decatur. He studied at Savannah State College and Georgia State University. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atlanta and he was employed by the State Board of Workers' Compensation. Marlon was a very loving, caring man who had a deep appreciation for music. He's survived by his brother, Carlton M. Byrd of Stone Mountain, GA.



