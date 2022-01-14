BYRD, Jason-Isaac



Jason-Isaac Duvron Byrd, 38, beloved son and father, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Douglasville, GA. Jason was born on January 26, 1983, in Springfield, MA to Victoria Huddleston and Isaac Byrd, Jr. He graduated from Campbell High School in Smyrna, GA in 2000 and attended Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, GA. Jason is survived by his children, Kwalique Byrd and Donyell Shields; his parents, Victoria Huddleston and Isaac Byrd, Jr.; his grandparents, Mordia Jean Huddleston-Carter (Albert) and Lucille Wiggins-Byrd; his siblings, Sharee Alexander, Naquia Byrd, Danielle Winters, Joshua Alexander; his aunts, Roshell Astwood (Karl), Sandra Byrd, Tonya Doyley (Greg), and Lorilee Wise (Tyler); his uncle Kennedy Huddleston (Marjorie); and many more beloved family members. Funeral services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.

