BYRD, Irma
Mrs. Irma C. Lawson-Byrd, age 92, of SW Atlanta, daughter of Fonnie and Minnie Lawson, passed Saturday, April 23, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 5, 12 Noon in our Chapel. Masks will be required. Interment South-View Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
