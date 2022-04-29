BYRD, Irma



Mrs. Irma C. Lawson-Byrd, age 92, of SW Atlanta, daughter of Fonnie and Minnie Lawson, passed Saturday, April 23, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 5, 12 Noon in our Chapel. Masks will be required. Interment South-View Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

