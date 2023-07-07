BYRD, Gloria Freeman



Gloria Freeman Byrd passed away on July 4, 2023 at the age of 93. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband of 32 years, Morrison (Monk) F. Freeman, Jr., her second husband of 32 years, Clayton R. Byrd, Jr., her infant son, and her stepson.



Gloria was born Gloria Jean Miller and was the daughter of Horace S. Miller and Margaret Charlotte Bernhardt Miller. She grew up in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before the family relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida.



Gloria is survived in death by her daughters with her first husband, Morrison (Monk) F. Freeman, Jr.: Dr. Margaret (Margie) Freeman Williamson (Bob), Donna Freeman Musselwhite, and Elizabeth (Liz) Freeman McCune (Steve), and one son, Leonard (Lenny) Morrison Freeman. Lenny lived only eleven months. Gloria is also survived by her grandchildren (in birth order): Scott Williamson, Dr. Dorothy (Dory) Musselwhite Thompson, Jenna Williamson Shaw, Shaun McCune and Shelley McCune; and her great-grandchildren, Mya Hernandez Williamson, Nate Williamson, Ava Shaw, Caleb Shaw, Henry Thompson, and Harrison Thompson. Gloria is also survived by her siblings, Judith Miller Rhea, Samuel (Buddy) Adam Miller, Richard Miller (Patti).



Gloria also had an extensive extended family with Clayton R. Byrd, Jr. whom she married in 1991. Clayton had four daughters: Janice Byrd Perry, Mary Claire Byrd Duff, Dr. Beverly Byrd, and Barbara Byrd Owings; and one son, William (Bill) Byrd, all adults.



Clayton, a highly decorated WWII veteran who loved sharing his stories from the war in schools, passed away in 2022. At the time of Gloria's death, their extended, combined family included seven adult children;15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



The Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 9 at 3 o'clock at Grace Resurrection Methodist Church located at 1200 Indian Hills Pkwy NE, Marietta, GA 30068. All are invited to join the family at a reception following at Olde Towne Athletic Club located at 4950 Olde Towne Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30068.





