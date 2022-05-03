BYRD, Gaynelle S.



Gaynelle S. Byrd, age 98, passed away on April 26, 2022, in Augusta, GA while visiting with family. She was born on June 1, 1923, in Odessadale, GA to Annie Mae Jackson Strozier and Claude Henry Strozier. Gaynelle attended and graduated from Fort Valley State University with a degree in Education. She married the late James Porch, and to their union was born Sandral Gayle Porch on July 15th, 1948. He later passed away while in the military in Germany. Gaynelle later wed the late Willie C. Byrd after moving to Atlanta, GA. She took great pride in her family, church, and community. She was a faithful Christian and longstanding member of the Union Baptist Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed working on the usher board, singing in the choir, and working on several committees in the church. She also was an educator for Newton County Public Schools where she retired after over 35 years of service. She enjoyed doing substitute teaching for Atlanta Public Schools until in her early 80's. Gaynelle enjoyed hobbies such as gardening, pottery, and was an enthusiastic Braves baseball fan. Gaynelle was an avid member in her community who worked diligently to better her community. Over the years, she has made many improvements to the community as the organizer and member of the Tremont Community Task Force. Gaynelle Byrd is the last remaining sibling from her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her grandchildren, Sandral J. Porch, Joseph D. Porch, James D. Porch, Gerald C. Porch, Sonya G. Dunbar (Porch), Keenan Porch. As well as her great-grandchildren, Tireyonna Ferguson, Nigueshia Porch, Gerica Porch, Caleb McMillon, Joy McMillon, and Elijah Dunbar. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5, 2022, and a viewing service will be held on May 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Arrangements are being done by Alfonso Dawson.

