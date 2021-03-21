BYRD, Eunice Currin



Eunice Currin Byrd died February 22, 2021. She was born July 28, 1923, in Harnett County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Helen E. White and Vivian D. Currin. After serving as valedictorian for her high school class in Whiteville, N.C., she moved to Raleigh, NC and attended Miss Hardbarger's Secretarial School. Upon completion of her coursework, she became a legal secretary. In 1944 she married Willard Calvert Byrd, her husband of 60 years who preceded her in death. Eunice Byrd was a devoted wife and mother. She possessed a strong will and independent spirit, which provided Mr. Byrd the opportunity to establish his landscape architecture firm, Willard C. Byrd & Associates. Mrs. Byrd was a charter member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church where she was a pianist for children, served on committees, and participated in Bible study. She is survived by her daughters Helen Byrd and Harriet Byrd Ledbetter, son-in-law Bureon Ledbetter, granddaughters Martha Ledbetter Sellers (Jonathon) and Millie Ledbetter Greiner (Jordan), and five great-grandchildren. Her sweet smile and caring heart will be missed by all who knew her. A private family graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park with Rev. Bill Givens and Dr. Dock Hollingsworth officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wieuca Road Baptist Church.



