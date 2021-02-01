BYRD, Doris Virginia Hubbard
Doris Virginia Hubbard Byrd, age 78, passed away on January 26, 2021, from a massive heart attack. She was born on September 10,1942 in Lafayette, Alabama and lived in Atlanta Georgia. She was a retired educator for Atlanta Public School System. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. She is survived by sons, Bobby F. Byrd Jr. and Carlos M. Byrd (Brenda); daughters, Sonya Byrd-Joyner, Jaelinne B. Mason, and JoTonya B. Willis; best friend, Barbara Ash. She will truly be missed. Cards or flowers can be sent to JoTonya at 105 Walnut Ridge Way, Covington, GA 30014. Virtual services TBD.
