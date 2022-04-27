ajc logo
X

Byrd, Clayton

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Byrd, Clayton R.

Clayton R., Byrd, 96, of Dunwoody, died April 22, 2022. Mr. Byrd served in The United States Army during World War II, and again in the Korean Conflict. While serving his country he received many honors, including The Silver Star and a Purple Heart. Mr. Byrd was a Non-Attorney Practitioner with a specialty in federal transportation law and regulation. He was of the Baptist faith, and served his church as a deacon, a Sunday-school teacher for more than 30 years, and member of a variety of committees. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Graham Byrd, and son, Billy John Byrd. He is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Byrd; daughters, Janice Perry, Beverly Byrd, Mary Claire Duff, Barbara Owings; stepdaughters, Margie Williamson, Donna Musselwhite, Liz McCune; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 o'clock with a funeral service at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will be in Jasper, Tennessee.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Holmes, Marylou
1h ago
Husdon, Vanessa
1h ago
Barnes, Doris
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top