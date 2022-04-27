Byrd, Clayton R.



Clayton R., Byrd, 96, of Dunwoody, died April 22, 2022. Mr. Byrd served in The United States Army during World War II, and again in the Korean Conflict. While serving his country he received many honors, including The Silver Star and a Purple Heart. Mr. Byrd was a Non-Attorney Practitioner with a specialty in federal transportation law and regulation. He was of the Baptist faith, and served his church as a deacon, a Sunday-school teacher for more than 30 years, and member of a variety of committees. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Graham Byrd, and son, Billy John Byrd. He is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Byrd; daughters, Janice Perry, Beverly Byrd, Mary Claire Duff, Barbara Owings; stepdaughters, Margie Williamson, Donna Musselwhite, Liz McCune; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 o'clock with a funeral service at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will be in Jasper, Tennessee.



