BYRD, Anthony Jerome



Sunrise: May 25, 1959 -



Sunset: March 28, 2021







Our beloved Anthony, son of the late George Byrd Sr. and Erline Byrd, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was 61 years old.



He grew up and was educated in the City of Roswell. At an early age, he joined Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he was a faithful member, well known for his culinary skills. He had a passion for everything to do with cars. Anthony was well-known in the community, generous with his time, always offering a kind word to others.



Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife and daughter: Adrianne and Grace Byrd; four siblings; a host of other relatives and friends.



Due to the current health crisis, a private restrictive memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hill MBC in Roswell, GA. The service will be live-streamed via the Pleasant Hill Church Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM on April 3, 2021.



The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, to consider honoring Anthony's legacy with a contribution to Grace Byrd's college fund. Donations can be made to 'Grace Byrd College Fund', 2210 Holly Springs Pkwy. Unit #492, Holly Springs, GA, 30142.

