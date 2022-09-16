BYERS, Sarah "Sally"



Sarah "Sally" Byers passed away on September 6, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1934, the only child of George and Sarah Clark. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Byers, her sons Scott and Todd, her daughter-in-law Donna, and her grandsons Brandon and Cameron. Sally received her BA from Denison University and her MSW from Buffalo University. She is a graduate of Leadership Dekalb, past president of Atlanta Branch AAUW, past president Dekalb County League of Women Voters, member of the American Legion Post 66 women's auxiliary, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

