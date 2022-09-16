ajc logo
X

Byers, Sarah

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BYERS, Sarah "Sally"

Sarah "Sally" Byers passed away on September 6, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1934, the only child of George and Sarah Clark. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Byers, her sons Scott and Todd, her daughter-in-law Donna, and her grandsons Brandon and Cameron. Sally received her BA from Denison University and her MSW from Buffalo University. She is a graduate of Leadership Dekalb, past president of Atlanta Branch AAUW, past president Dekalb County League of Women Voters, member of the American Legion Post 66 women's auxiliary, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, pictured in the Senate during the 2021 legislative session, is leading the chamber's review of education funding. (Alyssa Pointer / AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia Senate tries to revisit education funding formula13h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
15h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by reducing personal debts while in office
18h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
2h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
2h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose
8h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Ryan, Jonathan
1h ago
Orth, Charles
1h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
11h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
14h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top