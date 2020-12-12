BYERS, Keith



On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Keith Byers, age 55, of Loganville was called home by His Lord and Savior. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 PM at Lilburn First Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Frank Cox and Mrs. Susan Rumble will be officiating. Keith is survived by his wife, Andrea Byers; son, Jesse Byers and his fiancé Katie Bassett; daughter, Emily Byers of Loganville; brother, Gary Byers of Canton; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Carole Head of Stone Mountain. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.



