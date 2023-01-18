BYARS, William "Bill"



William A. Byars passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, one month shy of his 87th birthday. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Love O.C. Byars and Lillie Mae Byars; brother, Harold Byars; nephew, Jeff Dexter; and niece, Penny Duncan. He is survived by his sister, Doris Dexter (Jimmy); sister-in-law Betty Byars; niece, Donna Veigle (Bob); nephew, Hal Byars (Robin); and grandniece, Hannah George and a host of other relatives.



Born in Knoxville, TN and a proud graduate of University of Tennessee and a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he was named the top athlete three consecutive years. With Bill's quick wit and demeanor, many thought he would have a successful career as a stand-up comedian. Bill lived most of his life in Atlanta as a PGA Golf Professional working at the Atlanta Athletic Club, Horseshoe Bend Country Club, and Fox Creek Golf Club. Bill was a sought out golf instructor and teacher that helped many players improve their game. In 1982, Bill was awarded the PGA Professional Development Award and he also received the PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year from the Georgia Golf Association in 1988.



Bill was a gifted athlete that could play almost any sport and thoroughly enjoyed watching his Volunteers, Atlanta Braves and the Boston Celtics. He was an outstanding Fastpitch softball pitcher and pitched in several World Tournaments and even played against the legendary The King and His Court. Bill played in a few national PGA Senior Events with his best finish of 18th place at the Pepsi Senior Challenge. In 1995, Bill won the Georgia PGA Senior Championship.



Our family would like thank the staff at the Addington Place for their loving and caring assistance given to Bill. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Michelle Murphy and her Trinity Hospice Team, and Rocky Costa for their friendship and the care given to him.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 20, 11 AM at Addington Place of Johns Creek, 505 Kimball Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005.



