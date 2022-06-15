Butts, Hal

BUTTS, Jr., Hal



Hal Butts, Jr. went to be with the Lord on the morning of June 10, 2022, following a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his four children Ashley Remik, Kevin Butts, Samuel Ivey, and Nathanael Ivey and their spouses, along with his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Hal was born on January 8, 1935, to Hal and Blanche Butts. He was raised on a 100-acre farm in southwest Atlanta where one of his true passions – horses – was cultivated. It was during this time that he met several lifelong friends that enjoyed many of the same hobbies with him. He attended the Georgia Military Academy and was a graduate of The Citadel. Upon completing his college education, Hal joined the Air Force and served as an officer for three years. Hal was an avid entrepreneur and built several businesses in the publishing and cable television industries. While building his businesses, Hal was also going to school and received his Juris Doctorate. Hal raised his two children, Ashley and Kevin as a single father (along with a village of friends and family that provided regular support) until he married the love of his life, Diane Willis, in 1984. The two of them happily embarked on the challenge of raising a blended family. Spending time together as a family was a priority for the two of them and this resulted in wonderful memories of adventurous vacations, joyous holiday celebrations, and Sunday picnics and bike rides after church at parks throughout the metro Atlanta area.



Hal and Diane were married for 37 years until Diane's passing in September 2021. Hal will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his fierce dedication to his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 16 at 2:00 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home at 1130 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta GA 30064. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully received by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



