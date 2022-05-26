BUTNER, Jean Lee



On Tuesday, February 23, 1932, Jean Lee Butner was born at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Ethel Beaver Butner and Robert Roy Butner. She died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her residence of dementia complications.



Jean spent most of her life in Atlanta except for 3 years when she moved to Florida. Upon her return, she worked several jobs before landing a career position as a bookkeeper for St. James Church in Atlanta and retired after 38 years. Jean lived in the Chamblee area of Atlanta and enjoyed each of her several homes, as she moved over the years. She loved animals of all kinds and fed any and all when possible. While having none of her own she enjoyed showing love to all of the neighborhood pets. Jean was an avid reader and a cross-stitching expert. She produced a number of beautiful art works of animals……especially cats.



She received expert and caring attention from the Memory Unit staff of The Phoenix at Dunwoody where she lived and from Trinity Hospice who attended her as needed.



H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel will handle arrangements and interment will be in the Westview Cemetery in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please donate the DeKalb Humane Society in her name.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersonOglethorpe.com for the Butner family.



