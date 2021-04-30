<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BUTLER, Zephia<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Zephia Antionette Butler, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, 3:00 PM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Pastor Trace Edwards, Officiating. She leaves to cherish her memory four precious daughters, Ashley Butler (grandchild Kennedi), Brittany Butler (grandchild Pierre), Meosha Tucker, and Shaniya Porter; a sweet grandmother, Thelma Carrol; and longtime companion, Shadarrian Porter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Saturday, at 2:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLdonaldtrimble41.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>