Butler, Walter

BUTLER, Jr., Walter Clark

Walter Clark Butler, Jr. was born January 21, 1928, and passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, with his children by his side. He was 95. Walter graduated from Lanier Boys High School in Macon, attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega, and graduated from the University of Georgia in Athens. Walter was married to his wife Mary Helen Butler from 1954 until she passed in 2020. They had two children together, Mary Lynne Bates and Walter Clark Butler, III.

He was retired from Lockheed Martin. During the Korean War, he was a decorated combat infantryman and an officer in the Thirty First US Infantry Regimental Combat Team from 1951-1952. He was awarded the Bronze Star and received a Purple Heart during his service.

Walter was a longtime member of Northside United Methodist Church and The Northside Bible Class. He enjoyed traveling and history. Walter also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Alex Bates, Preston Bates, Bennett Butler, and Caroline Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Northside United Methodist Church or Murphy-Harpst Children's Home at 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown, GA 30125.

A funeral will be held at 2 PM on February 9, 2023, at Northside United Methodist Church with a reception following in the Faith and Arts Center.

