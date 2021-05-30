BUTLER, Sanford "Scott"



Sanford "Scott" Butler of Athens, Georgia passed away on May 24, 2021. Scott was born in Athens to Sanford Hoyt Butler and Barbara McDonald Butler Mackinson. He was one of "Kelley's Boys" and a longtime Athens "Y" Camp staffer. From these early influences he gained important lessons in friendship and character. He attended The Lovett School, Atlanta, GA; Bromsgrove School, Bromsgrove, England, and the University of Georgia where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. During his career in banking and sales, he applied those early lessons in integrity and hard work. Scott loved nature and the outdoors, always happiest when he was fishing, hunting or playing a round of golf. He loved sports and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.



He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ferguson Butler; his mother Barbara Mackinson; siblings David (Donna) Butler, Cindy (Dan) Jackson, and Kelley Butler; niece and nephews Lacey Tyler, William Butler and Rob Butler.



He was preceded in death by his father, Sanford Butler, and his lifelong "Y" Camp friends Andy Gibson, William Valls, and John Bowdon.



A private celebration of Scott's life will be held for family members. Friends who wish to honor Scott's memory may do so by raising a glass of your favorite beverage and offering Scott a toast.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Athens YMCA Camp for Boys, P.O. Box 8, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573.



Arrangements are under the care of Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens.



Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

