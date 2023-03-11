X
Butler, Ricky

Obituaries
BUTLER, Ricky Joe

Ricky Joe Butler "Rick" passed away on February 4, 2023, he was 70 years old. Rick was surrounded by his loving family and ever faithful canine friend, Sam.

Rick committed his entire career (34 years) to the State of Georgia, working as a manager in the Department of Administrative Services. Unfortunately, the State did not return that commitment and the Sonny Perdue regime outsourced those services, in a move that cost the Georgia taxpayers more money, while also outsourcing jobs to international destinations. Sonny and his cabal of consultants were the only victors in that game.

Always a supporter of underdogs, Rick valued compassion over profit. A self-proclaimed and proud Luddite, he shunned all manner of digital fora. His preference was to meet in person, and he was an excellent listener, quite the rarity in this age of digital bombast. His favorite movie was Dr. Strangelove, and he would always highlight the dire warning against nuclear war that runs throughout that film. As the war in Ukraine persists into a second year, this film continues to ring true. A proud Southerner who hated racists – he always preached the equality of people, and the basic fact that we don't know what trauma someone else is experiencing. He loved music, and especially Leon Redbone, if you aren't familiar with Redbone's unique style, we encourage you to give it a spin.

Rick relished his time in the outdoors, especially the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He shared his love of camping with his family, and that tradition continues on in to the next generation. He had a Promethean love of great fires, and we will all think about him whenever we are sitting by a nice fire in the future.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his daughter, Jessica; his son, Richard; and most importantly – his two beautiful grandchildren, Adalyn and Arden.

PS – Sam is here too.

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
