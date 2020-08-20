BUTLER, Mary Helen Alexander Mary Helen Alexander Butler of Atlanta, passed away on August 17, 2020. Mrs. Butler was born on November 3, 1933, and was the child of the late John Clifton Alexander and Alice Neny Alexander. She graduated from Phillips High School in Birmingham, Alabama, attended the University of Alabama and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was a member of Northside Methodist Church and the Northside Bible Class. Mrs. Butler was also a cancer survivor and enjoyed spending time with her family above everything else. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter Clark Butler, Jr; daughter, Mary Lynne Butler Bates (Michael Preston Bates); son, Walter Clark Butler, III (Cynthia Bennett Butler); grandchildren, Michael Alexander Bates, Caroline Grace Butler, Preston Butler Bates and Walter Bennett Butler. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Salvation Army or Northside United Methodist Church.

