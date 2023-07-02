Butler, Mack

BUTLER, Jr., Mack O.



Beloved. A shooting star across the sky. Mack Oliver Butler, Jr. was born on May 8, 1939, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Evelyn Koon Butler and Mack Oliver Butler, Sr. The oldest of three sons, the family had moved to Camilla, Georgia when Mack was 2 years old and he was raised in Camilla. Mack loved his little brothers, Terry and Eddie so very much. He was also their hero. He was an outstanding athlete in High School and won the State Regional High Jump, played football, basketball and was a thoughtful, beloved student when he wasn't being creatively provocative.



He had a wonderful sense of humor that persisted through his life and a magnetic personality that drew others to him. He attended Auburn University where he met his first wife, Diana Steele Butler. Upon graduating in 1961, he went to the University of Georgia Law School in Athens, Georgia, and was on the Moot Court. His first job after Law School was with the Wall Street Law Firm of Mudge, Stern, Baldwin and Todd. When Mack and Diana's daughter Jennifer was born in 1967, they decided to move to Atlanta, Georgia. Mack had begun practicing law in Atlanta with his mentor's firm (Jack Ashmore) which merged with Carl Sander's firm, eventually becoming Troutman Sanders. Mack became a senior partner early on and was with the firm 25 years specializing in Corporate Banking, bank clients became dear friends. In his prime, Mack was a ferocious adversary with a tendency to prevail. In his later years, his gentle lovingness shone through. He actively enjoyed The Atlanta Opera, The Atlanta Symphony and The Theatrical Outfit. He ran in both the New York and Boston Marathons. Mack, Diana and Jennifer loved their vacations and hiking in the Adirondacks with close family friends.



Mack and Diana divorced in 1978. In 1989, Mack decided to take a Sabbatical and chose to come to Bozeman, Montana. This was the same year his daughter, Jennifer married Brad Weaver and bore his granddaughter, Morgan Weaver, in Chicago.



While in Bozeman, Mack found his Australian Shepard, Montana, as a puppy and taught him how to yelp and howl to Pavarotti. Mack started attending Montana State University's Marriage and Family Therapy Program. Always enthusiastic about learning, he wanted to explore more personal facets of his life and that of others. In 1991, after his Sabbatical he resigned from Troutman Sanders and moved back to Bozeman, Montana. He met Sherry, his second wife, in Montana State University's Herrick Hall where she was also a graduate student in Counseling. In 1992, they joined paths, later marrying. Mack received his Masters of Science in Health and Human Development from MSU, in 1993. For several years Mack and Sherry attended Pilgrim Congregational, The United Church of Christ in Bozeman.



Always passionate in life, Mack bought a farm and commercial offices in an historic downtown building in Bozeman. He proceeded to become a favorite of his many tenants and found joy in remodeling the farm house, landscaping and gardening. His zinnias were magnificent along with his tomatoes. He especially enjoyed hosting former legal colleagues and his High School friends, "The Camilla Boys" of whom he took canoeing and camping through the Missouri Wet and Wild portion of the river.



There was many an adventure to be had with Mack O. Butler, Jr. He had such an immense charm it was nearly impossible not to go along with him. We could follow him to the moon! In the last few years, Mack began to suffer from Dementia but still had an extraordinary sweet presence. Suffering a hip fracture at home in mid-May that required residential care, Mack's capacities further declined and he passed in the early morning hours of June 24, 2023. The evening before a thunderstorm ripped across the Gallatin Valley while barn owls swooped through the yard in pounding rain.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Terry (Sara) and Eddie (Joy) Butler. Mack is survived by his wife, Sherry; his daughter, Jennifer Weaver; and his granddaughter, Morgan Weaver. He so loved his surviving nieces and nephews: Renee Davis (Stephen), Molly Jones (Dan), Brit Butler (Norma,) Brian Butler (Mandy), Whitney Passmore (Brandon); and grandnieces and nephews, Caroline (Colby), Butler, Cullen, Ansleigh, Colten and Weston.



There is an indescribable ache in our hearts, to see Mack go, such a man! Thank you to his caregivers at home, Bozeman Health, Compassus Hospice and The Springcreek Inn.



For memorials in his memory, plant trees and gardens.



Our shooting star, so bright you are.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 8, at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla, GA.



Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM, Friday, July 7, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla, GA.



Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at



www.parkerbramlett.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com