Obituaries

Butler, Kevin

File photo
File photo
Dec 5, 2023

BUTLER, Kevin Julius

Mr. Kevin Julius Butler of Stone Mountain, GA entered into rest December 1, 2023. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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