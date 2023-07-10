BUTLER, Joel Alan



Joel Alan Butler, age 84, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 8, 2023. He was born on May 22, 1939, in Atlanta. Joel was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, husband, and friend.



Joel was known for his perfectionism and do-it-yourself attitude. He was a hardworking and generous individual, dedicated to his family. Joel was a longtime supporter of charitable organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, The William Breman Jewish Home, and Friends of the IDF. He had a passion for gadgets and "state of the art" technology and enjoyed performing random acts of kindness.



In his free time, Joel indulged in his love for fashion and flair. He was a dog lover, car enthusiast, Atlanta Braves fan, and connoisseur of good food and fine service. Joel took great pleasure in engaging in DIY home improvement projects for himself, family, and friends - including electrical, plumbing, and appliance repair.



Joel had an illustrious career as a Financial Advisor for 54 years. He worked at Dominick & Dominick, Lehman Brothers (where he worked for over 35 years), and Oppenheimer & Co. Throughout his career, Joel was consistently recognized as a top producer, leader, and mentor. Upon retirement in 2015, Joel remained an active investor in the stock market and took pleasure in "watching the market" on CNBC.



He is survived by his sons, Scott (married to Jane), and Andy (married to Nancy); and his grandchildren, Jennifer Bernstien (William), Amy, Emily, Rachel, Jonah, and Aaron. Joel is also survived by his sister, Frances Kohn; and former spouses, Eleanor Schwartz and Sissy Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Jacob Butler; and brothers-in-law, Sonny Goodman and Herbert Kohn.



A service to honor Joel's life will be held at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs, at 11 AM, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, with only immediate family in attendance.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), The William Breman Jewish Home, Friends of the IDF or a charity of your choice in Joel's memory.



Joel Butler will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May his memory be a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



