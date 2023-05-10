Butler, Jeannette

BUTLER, Reverend



Jeannette



Funeral services for Reverend Jeannette Butler of Atlanta, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:00 Noon, at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay Street NW Atlanta, GA 30314, with Pastor Anthony A.W. Motley, officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Reverend Butler will be available for viewing today at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



