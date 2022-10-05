Butler, Harold

BUTLER, Walter Harold



Walter Harold Butler, age 89, passed away on September 14, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11, 1932 and was the son of the late Walter Herman and Laura Johnson Butler. Walt is survived by several nieces and nephews. He and his wife, Frances, celebrated their 61st anniversary on July 1. Frances passed away on July 28, 2022.



Walt was an Air Force veteran, serving in Korea, and was proud to celebrate his birthday on Veterans Day. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and his career included insurance and real estate, specializing in farmland. Walt was a longtime resident of Snelllville, Georgia and loved spending time with friends. He and Frances were blessed with a wonderful village of friends in their neighborhood, who shared food, laughter and companionship for 35 years. In their younger days, they enjoyed travel, including trips out west and annual trips to the Smoky Mountains with friends. They met weekly for McDonald's breakfasts with long-time friends and enjoyed staying connected after travel became less feasible. He loved working out at LA Fitness three times a week and especially enjoyed his competitive racquetball games. He loved genealogy, history, bird watching, Brookwood High School football, and the family farm in Starrsville.



The family would like to express appreciation for the staff at Rose Lane at Merryvale Assisted Living, with special thanks to LeKish who provided excellent care for both Walt and his older brother Jimmy several years prior. He will be remembered by many, especially his favorite greeting - "You rascal, you!". Walt requested that there be no service. If you wish, please contribute to the charity of your choice or the Georgia Wildlife Federation in memory of Walter Harold Butler.

