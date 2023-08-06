Butler, George

BUTLER, Jr., Dr. George Revis



Dr. George Revis Butler, Jr., age 89, of Gainesville, GA, went home to Glory, August 01, 2023.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, GA.



Born October 16, 1933, to his late parents, George Revis Butler, Sr., and Lillian Rolline Dews, Revis was a devoted and much-loved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, who was well-known in the community as a compassionate periodontist and motorcycle, train, and plane enthusiast. He attended and graduated from Coral Gables High School (1951), Emory University (1951-1953), and Emory University Dental School (1953-1957). During his career, Revis was a member of The Southern Academy of Periodontology (1963); Georgia Society of Periodontists (1975-1977); International College of Dentists (1983); Retired Member, U.S. Naval Dental Corps (Active Duty 1957-1961); Reserve Duty (1961-1977), rank of Commander; Hinman Dental Society of Atlanta; National Memorial Day Association and Avenue of Flags; Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity; Psi Omega Dental Fraternity; Sandy Springs Cultural Committee; The National Society of the Sons of the Revolution; First Families of Georgia (1995); Military Order of Stars and Bars; The Georgia Salzburger Society; Atlanta WWII Round Table; Military Officers Association of America; Southeastern Enduro and Trail Rider Association; National Model Railroad Association, Piedmont Division; Atlanta History Center; Atlanta High Museum and Georgia Conservancy.



Dedicated to his Savior, Jesus Christ, Revis was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, GA and in recent years First Presbyterian Church, Gainesville, GA. Revis is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Mary Kathryn Butler; his sons, George Revis (Catharine) Butler III and Leslie Trenholm (Julie) Butler; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Trevor, Brice, Brooke, and Caroline; and his brother, Rollin (Frances) Butler.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, 800 S. Enota Dr. NE, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, (770) 532-0136.



Memorial Park Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com



