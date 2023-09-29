BUTLER, Cynthia
Age 72, of Decatur, GA, passed September 18, 2023. Memorial Service Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
BUTLER, Cynthia
Age 72, of Decatur, GA, passed September 18, 2023. Memorial Service Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral