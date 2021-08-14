BUTLER, Billy



Billy Edward Butler, 84, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born to William Edgar and Mattie Mae Hicks Butler on August 1, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Bill was preceded in death by his infant grandson Benjamin Butler King. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Barber Butler, daughter Laurie King (John) and Lisa Rhodes (Dan) all of Fayetteville, and his grandchildren Abby and Alli Walls, Brendan Rhodes, Zachary King (Kat), Hannah King Thomas (Bo), and Elizabeth, Mary Mae, and Luke King. He was anticipating the birth of his first great-grandchild due in December.



A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 15 at 4 PM in the chapel of Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 PM and a graveside service will be held at Camp Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

