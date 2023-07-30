BUTGEREIT, Ivan Dale



If you knew Ivan Dale Butgereit, you knew he never stopped telling stories, often waylaying total strangers in the grocery checkout line, doctor's offices or elevators.



His favorite topics were the tall tales he told about his own life, frequently improving the facts as the creative spirit moved him. Imagine the main character in "Big Fish" - down to throwing rocks at his girlfriend's window - as your husband, father, grandfather, friend.



Some of his stories didn't need embellishing.



There was the time he obeyed with style his father's much-repeated order to knock down the family's old outhouse after they finally had indoor plumbing. He and friends decided to use nitroglycerin they made in their Fairhope, Alabama, high school chemistry lab. They put the test tube into a glass bowl filled with ice that was then placed into the basket of a bicycle he rode home - across farm fields in later versions of the tale. Ivan hung the nitro from a string in the outhouse so the vial could be seen through the little moon cutout on the door, closed the door, backed off, and shot through the hole with a rifle. The building was blown off the planet. His daddy blew his stack. The school started locking its doors. For the record: The story of how they transported the nitro changed. The rest is fact.



Ivan, age 88, died Sunday, July 23. He had gone out June 17 to pick up his daily Atlanta Journal Constitution - likely so he could devour anything about his beloved Auburn Tigers and Atlanta Braves, but also so he could continue condemning the direction of national politics, complaining about the world going to hell and carping about how the paper didn't cover Auburn sports like it used to. He fell twice on the way back into the house and then fell into a coma. He seemed to be recovering when his heart gave out Sunday.



He grew up in Fairhope and would say his first job came when he was six, earning 10 cents an hour for sitting on a tractor seat and keeping the vehicle steady between rows as others planted or harvested. For the record: That first job changed a lot in the telling of the story over the years, but he worked throughout his boyhood and teen years, usually in menial tasks to earn money to help the family. Many of his favorite tales about childhood were about fishing. He started at the age of six with his daddy on Fish River, and one of the joys of his life was taking his youngest grandsons fishing there in 2018 to celebrate his 75th year of fishing on the river.



Determined to have a better economic future, Ivan became the first person in his family to graduate from college. He went to Auburn University in 1953, with $5 from his parents in his pocket, all they had to share. He swore he was admitted into Auburn with ease. He told his high school counselor he wanted to go. She wrote a letter to Auburn, he said, and Auburn wrote back and told him where to be when. He also swore he took his hunting and fishing gear to school. For the record: Nobody believes that.



Ivan worked his way through Auburn and to a degree in business administration earning 50 cents an hour as an intramural basketball referee, working summers at the Alcoa plant in Mobile and as business manager of the Glomerata yearbook. He also earned $30 a month as an advanced Reserved Officers' Training Corps member, becoming cadet colonel, the highest ranking officer, and relishing the fact that the other members had to salute him. Ivan was among the first R.O.T.C. students to receive flight training while still in college. He also was a member of the social fraternity Pi Kappa Phi, senior National Honor Fraternity Blue Key, business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, freshman honor society Squires, military honor society Scabbard and Blade and advanced R.O.T.C. honorary society Track and Saber. He was designated a distinguished military graduate, was elected vice president of the School of Science and Literature and named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.



His greatest achievement, though, came when he gathered with others catching a ride to Mobile. He walked around introducing himself to the riders. Then he pointed his finger at Kiki Falletta of Birmingham, Alabama, and said, "One day, I'm going to marry you." She said, "Over my dead body" and sat as far from him as she could. On the way back, he made sure to sit by her and when she fell asleep, he moved her head to his shoulder so she was forced to talk to him.



She thought he was exaggerating the things he claimed to have done during his freshman year, but when she checked, he had done them all. That shocked and impressed her. They were married Aug. 29, 1956. He died a month short of their 67th anniversary. She was still the focus of his attention at the end. A few days before his death, when a speech pathologist pointed to Kiki and asked Ivan who she was, he said, "The love of my life." They were his last words to her.



Ivan was proud of a lot in his life, including his three years serving in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant teaching others to maintain the planes they would fly. Mostly true fact: He learned to fly by stealing the keys to an old crop duster that his brother Roy and Roy's friends had bought from a neighbor. True fact: He loved taking his kids and grandkids to the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, and pointing out the plane he taught in.



He spent his career selling computer mainframes, starting with IBM, before anyone knew what computers were. True fact: When personal computers were becoming popular, he sneered about why he would ever want such a rinky-dink toy when he routinely sold $100 million mainframes. For the record: As it turned out, there was not a personal computer, cell phone or TV remote control he could not screw up so badly he required help from his wife, children and grandchildren to fix, usually amid a stream of unprintable cuss words.



An avid golfer and reluctant doubles tennis partner for his wife and others, he spent his retirement playing at Horseshoe Bend Country Club until health issues intervened. He also drove a courtesy cart around the campus of St Joseph's Hospital for 20 years, stopping when the pandemic started. He was a devoted member of the Men-to-Men group and a weekly Bible study at St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church in Johns Creek.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Kiki) Falletta Butgereit; children: Elizabeth Butgereit Price; John Eric Butgereit (Meg Reggie); James Andrew Butgereit (Leigh); Joseph Edward Butgereit; Anne Butgereit McCullough (Ted); sister, Barbara Hill; sister-in-law, Elsie Arnold Butgereit; 14 grandchildren, Jack Coniston Price, Eric Michael Butgereit (Erin), Christopher Taylor Butgereit, Brent Wingate Butgereit (Tristan), Samuel Thomas Butgereit, Elizabeth Marie Butgereit, Patrick Joseph Butgereit, Ashleigh Elizabeth Butgereit Harlow (John), Robert Andrew Butgereit, Mary Catherine Butgereit Matthewson (Jonathan), Elisabeth Carinna Butgereit Hidle (Troy), John Douglas Butgereit, Mary Kathryn McCullough, Griffin James McCullough; step-grandchildren, Katherine Alicia Reggie Werner (Matthew) and Denis Andrew Reggie Jr.; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and thousands of total strangers who probably felt like a member of the family after he pigeon-holed them and told them about his life, wife, children, grandchildren, Auburn sports; the Atlanta Braves; diseased bananas; the funny little bumps on his arm; fishing and whatever else was on his mind at that moment.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lottie Gabel Butgereit; his in-laws, Dr. Pat and Alice Falletta; his brother, Roy Butgereit; his sister, Charlotte Owens; his brother-in-law, Joe Owens; his brother-in-law, Donald Hill Sr.; his daughter-in-law, Fran Wingate Butgereit; and his son-in-law, Frank Harris Price Jr.



A visitation and prayer service will be held from 7 PM to 9 PM, Thursday, August 3, at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Friday, August 4, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid, 3400 Old Alabama Road. His ashes will be interred in a columbarium niche at the church. Family and friends are invited to attend a reception in the church hall after the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Care Foundation, (https://mercyatlanta.org/foundation/), 424 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30312-1848; jean.janbell@mercyatlanta.org; 678-843-8670.



For the record: We all learned the difference between a flat-out lie and "just a little embellishment" from him. It's a thin line. A very thin line. That won't stop us from missing him, and his stories, like heck.



