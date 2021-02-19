BUSSEY, Olivia Janet



Olivia Janet Hillman Bussey, 81, made her peaceful transition in her Atlanta home on February 15, 2021. She was born on April 12, 1939 in Springvale, Georgia to Aileen Hillman and Grady Proctor. She was lovingly raised by the late James and Aileen Daniels and was the oldest of 9 siblings.



She was educated in the Randolph County School System (Cuthbert, Georgia) where she would meet and later marry her childhood sweetheart, SFC Julius Bussey in 1960. A devoted mother to their three children (Barney Bussey, Rodrick Bussey, and Jada Bussey-Jones), she would first work as a full-time homemaker and subsequently took on additional education. She built a meaningful career as an administrative assistant and later as a bank teller and branch supervisor.



Faith was important to her—she was an active member of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church for over 40 years and never hesitated to take on leadership roles. While her accomplishments in her job, in church and in the community were impressive, she was most proud of raising good, loving, and hard-working children. She proudly talked about her children and grandchildren and never missed a chance to share their pictures, accomplishments, and awards.



Olivia Janet Hillman Bussey leaves to cherish her memory: her eldest son, Barney Bussey; son and daughter-in-law Rodrick and Zoraya Bussey; daughter and son-in-law, Jada Bussey-Jones and Frank Jones, six grandchildren, one brother, James Daniels Jr.; three sisters, Maelene Williams, Gwendolyn Colbert, and Jacquelyn Daniels; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Services for immediate family members will be held Sunday, February 21, at Murray Brother Funeral Home in Atlanta, Georgia. She will be laid to rest at South-View Cemetery.



