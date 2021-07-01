BUSSEY, Allen



Allen Bussey, 85 years old, died peacefully Saturday, April 17 at Comfort Care Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA. Beloved son of Rev. Howard and Cora Bussey, who preceded him in death. Brother of Oretha Bussey Sheffield, Rutene Bussey Hill, Jerome Bussey, Carole Bussey Anderson, Michael Bussey, and Sheroid Bussey, all who preceded him in death. Allen will remain in the hearts of his one living sibling Herman Bussey (Fairfield, CA), sisters-in-law Ruby and Reba Bussey, a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 3 at the Buena Vista Cemetery, 1361 Hollywood Road, NW, 11:00 AM, at his parents' gravesite.

