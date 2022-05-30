ajc logo
BUSS, Nancy Jane Macpherson

Nancy Jane Macpherson Buss, age 91, passed away May 18, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia. Nancy outlived her parents, Donald and Jane Macpherson; her two brothers David and Donald, Jr.; and her sister Ann. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Martin Buss; her four children, Sam, Jonathan, Mary Aileen, and Jeanne Buss; two daughters-in-law, Deaun Moulton and Teresa Buss; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Ian Buss; and one great-grandchild, Maya Buss-Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oakhurst Presbyterian Church (Decatur) or the Friends of Refugees (Clarkston).




