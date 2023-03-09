X
Bushfield, Nora

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BUSHFIELD (KALB),

Nora Lee

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Nora lost her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and passed at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Jolie; and numerous cousins and nieces in Atlanta and around the country. Nora was born and raised in Atlanta, a town she truly loved. She went to Bass Highschool, graduated from GA State, received her MSW from Clark Atlanta University, and a law degree from The Antioch School of Law in Washington, D.C. She entered private practice in Atlanta in 1986, specializing in Family Law. Nora was a legal pioneer and a fierce defender for her clients. She brought the practice of Collaborative Law to Georgia, and was a strong advocate of its use, setting up a separate organization designed to train attorneys and other related professionals in its methodology. Beyond her professional successes, Nora was a loving and dedicated mother to her daughter, Jolie, who has been severely disabled since birth. Nora has touched the lives of so many, both professionally and personally, and she will be profoundly missed. If anyone wishes to honor her life in a tangible way, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to The Brighter Dekalb Foundation (www.dekcsb.org).




