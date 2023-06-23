BUSH, Sara



Sara Rosier Bush passed away on June 11, 2023. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 23, 1932, at Crawford Long Hospital. She is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Peter Bush.



As a young woman, Sara attended LSU, where she became a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She was active in many DZ chapters, and held several offices and received numerous awards. She joined PEO in the early '80s and was a member of various chapters, where she held several positions, most recently Chapter C in Dunwoody, Georgia. She was a proud member of the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter of the DAR.



A funeral service will be held on June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at St. Barabas Anglican Church, 4795 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Barabas Memorial Fund in memory of Sara Bush.



