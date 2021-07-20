BUSBEY, Howard



Howard C. Busbey passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021, just shy of his 93rd birthday. He was born in East Point, GA to Pauline "Polly" and I.N. Busbey. While growing up in East Point, he attended Russell High School and had a myriad of jobs, working for Southern Railway, Delta Air Lines and a hat manufacturing company. Howard attended both Georgia Tech and Georgia State University. During that time, he met his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Cowan. They were married in 1952 in Atlanta where they stayed and raised their family.



In 1952, Howard also began his career in the life insurance business at the Atlanta Guardian Agency, known today as Ashford Advisors. However, after nine months, he was called to active duty and served in the Navy for two years as an air traffic controller in Chincoteague Island, VA. Howard returned to the agency in 1955 where he became a legend in the financial services industry as well as at Guardian and Ashford Advisors. He made Leaders Club his first year back and every year until his retirement in 1993. During his career, Howard served as President of Leaders Club in 1962 and was a charter member of Guardian's Presidents Council. Howard was one of only two charter members who qualified for Presidents Council every year until retiring. He was a talented speaker who spoke nationwide over the last 50 years. He also participated in several Million Dollar Round Table programs, one of which he was the main platform speaker in Washington, D.C. Howard was also featured in the Fred Kissling book, "Sell and Grow Rich." At age 85 he was inducted into the Guardian Hall of Fame as a tribute to his lifetime achievements.



Howard and Rebecca were very involved at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and were devoted members of the Timothy Sunday School Class. Howard thoroughly enjoyed teaching his Sunday school class on numerous occasions. He also served on the Board of Wesley Woods for six years and continued his involvement at Wesley Woods throughout his life.



Howard was an avid tennis player and loved playing at Cherokee Town and Country Club, where he served as the club's President in 1975. He remained active on the tennis court playing 2-3 times a week until just recently. He also enjoyed traveling, especially internationally, and snow skiing well into his 80's. He had a passion for old movies and loved music. In his late 80's, Howard decided to fulfill a lifetime dream of acting. He soon joined the Horizon Senior Theater group and the Phoenix Players. They performed at many senior living facilities throughout Atlanta, and interestingly, Howard and his brother, Jim, had the opportunity to perform several plays together.



Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rebecca Cowan Busbey. He is survived by his brother, James Busbey of Alpharetta, GA; his daughter, Louisa Kay Busbey of Atlanta; his son, Howard Busbey, Jr. 'Chip" (Bethany); and his grandsons, Clay Busbey and Wesley Busbey, all of Atlanta.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 23rd at 2:00 PM in Moore Chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. A reception will follow in Grace Hall at the church.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Foundation of Wesley Woods, 1817 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329, or a charity of your choice.

