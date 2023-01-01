BUSBEE, Miriam Linda Poitevint



Miriam Linda Poitevint Busbee of Stone Mountain, GA., age 85, died December 21 in her home after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert L. Busbee of Stone Mountain. Miriam was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Pelham, GA. She graduated from Pelham High School in 1955, then met and married Robert in 1958. They moved to the Atlanta area, living first in Forest Park and later Stone Mountain. Miriam worked as a bookkeeper for a variety of businesses, including C&S Bank and the Georgia Baptist Convention. Miriam was a long-time member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta. She had previously been a member of Ash Street Baptist Church in Forest Park, as well as First Baptist Church of Pelham, GA. Miriam enjoyed traveling and some of her most memorable experiences were made on family vacations and other trips with Bobby. But her family and home were her true love and passion. She is survived by her three sons- Robert L. Busbee Jr. and his wife, Patti Busbee; Richard L. Busbee and his wife, Tamie Busbee; and Roger L. Busbee; and granddaughters, Robin Busbee Waters and Rachel Busbee; sisters, Virginia Wright and Troylene Oates; and a brother, Bill Poitevint. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Busbee; her parents, Troy Lee and Callie Sue Poitevint; and sister, Jeanette Carroll. A private family service will be held December 30, in Pelham with Dr. Steven Wright officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Poitevint, Allen Carroll, Donald Carroll, Paul Wright, Randy Mitchell, Chris Patterson and Matt Davis. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham.

